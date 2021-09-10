Bad news for Bhoot Police team; Saif Ali Khan & Arjun Kapoor starrer leaked online

We recently told you how ’s Thalaivii fell prey to piracy and got leaked online on some sites. Well, there is yet another big movie to get added to this list and that is non-other than the ensemble cast starrer Bhoot Police. The , , Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor starrer released today on Disney+Hotstar but reportedly, within few hours of its release it leaked online.

Yes! You heard that right, the much-awaited film that created a lot of hype, unfortunately, fell prey to piracy too. According to reports in Latestly, Bhoot Police is now available for streaming on torrent sites. Apparently, there is an HD print available of the film to watch online. Websites like torrent, Tamilrockerz, Movierulz, Telegram and others have made it available for free download. Well, Bhoot Police is not the first film to face the brunt of piracy, unfortunately, there are many films that get leaked online. We haven’t heard from the team of Bhoot Police on this matter yet.

Well, Bhoot Police was released today and it has been receiving mixed reviews from the netizens. A Twitter user wrote, “#BhootPolice was better than what I expected. Saif and Yami were charming and Jacqueline is soooo hot and Arjun was quite good in the film. Overall, a decent watch”. On the other hand, another Twitter user tweeted, “Just finished up watching #BhootPolice have to say @yamigautam #SaifAliKhan have done some tremendous work Specially @yamigautam she used the local language to such effect is beautiful in the end the movie is awesome”.

