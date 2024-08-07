Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri to play Parveen Babi in actress's biopic? Here's what we know

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, a biopic on the iconic actress Parveen Babi is reportedly set to be produced. Renowned for her captivating performances and glamorous persona, Babi remains a legendary figure in Indian cinema, and the film promises to delve into her remarkable life and career. Recent reports suggest that Animal actress Triptii Dimri might play the lead.

According to Filmfare, currently, Dimri is being considered for the lead role in the biopic. Dimri, known for her compelling performances in films such as Animal, Qala, Laila Majnu, and Bad Newz, has emerged as a strong contender to portray the enigmatic Parveen Babi. Her recent roles have showcased her range and depth as an actress, making her a fitting choice for this highly anticipated project.

Parveen Babi, whose career spanned the 1970s and 1980s, was celebrated for her roles in films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Khatta Meetha. Her work redefined the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, blending strength with vulnerability.

Despite her significant contributions to the film industry, Babi's life was marked by both personal and professional challenges, including struggles with mental health and her eventual retreat from the limelight. The biopic aims to capture the essence of her journey, exploring both her triumphs and tribulations.

Production details, including the director and other cast members, are yet to be announced. However, the project is already generating considerable buzz among fans and critics alike. As the film progresses, it will undoubtedly offer a fresh perspective on Parveen Babi's extraordinary life and enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimri has a couple of projects in her kitty, including Animal Park alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryna, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Animal actress was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike.

