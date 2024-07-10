Bad Newz co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk indulge in ‘(un)healthy competition’ ahead of their film's release; WATCH

It the next couple of days, Anand Tiwari and his team will be dropping the good news that cinema lovers have been eagerly waiting for. Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming comic caper Bad Newz.

As the movie inches towards its release, the lead actors were seen indulging in unhealthy competition. Check it out!

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk lock horns at a bike race

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri have been extensively promoting their upcoming movie Bad Newz which will hit theaters on July 19. A while ago, the two male stars got into a rather exciting bike race at a playing zone.

In the clip shared by the Masaan actor, the two stars can be seen riding a toy bike, thoroughly enjoying their time like little kids. After an intense racing game, Vicky came out victorious but celebrated his victory with his co-star. He even admitted that this is one of the best and most entertaining ways to promote the film. Sharing the clip, the Dunki actor penned, “We believe in (un)healthy competition! @ammyvirk”

Take a look:

Sunny Deol reacts to Tauba Tauba hook steps by Vicky Kaushal

A couple of hours ago, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram stories and reshared a trending meme of him dancing to one of his songs. The clip shows an uncanny resemblance to the hook steps of Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook steps from the upcoming film Bad Newz.

Responding to it, the Gadar 3 actor penned humorously, “When they say you can't dance and then you find you did it before anyone else did.” Filmmaker Karan Johar also stated that Deol did the step way before Kaushal. “OMG! He did it first! Sunny sir” KJo wrote on his Instagram stories.

Bad Newz’s second track gets released

After the first song of the film, Tauba Tauba, received massive love from fans, the team dropped another bomb on July 9. The second peppy number from the comic caper Jaanam was made available for the audience to enjoy with catchy lyrics and beats.

