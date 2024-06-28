Bad Newz Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal has a hilarious reaction when asked ‘real wali good news kab aa rahi hai’; Watch

The highly-anticipated trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz was released a while back. The lead cast of the film along with other team members came together in Mumbai to unveil the promotional asset. During the launch, the Chhaava actor had a hilarious response upon being asked when will he announced the “good news”

Today, on June 28, a while back, Vicky Kaushal was seen arriving in style with his co-stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk for the trailer launch of his highly-anticipated, Bad Newz. During the launch, the Sam Bahadur actor was asked when he would announce “real wali good news”, suggesting the arrival of his baby with Katrina Kaif.

The question attracted hoots and whistles from the people in the hall, with the entire film’s team members left in splits. Meanwhile, reacting to it, Vicky quipped, “Han vohi itna sharma sharma ke puch raha hai (You’re feeling shy asking this question).”

“Dekho, jab aayegi to pehle, sabse pehle Bollywood helpline ko bataunga. I promise you. Par abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo jo hum laa rahe hain par uska jab time aayega tab (When it will come, I will inform Bollywood Helpline first. As of now we’re bringing Bad Newz, enjoy that, but when the time will come) we won’t shy away from giving that news,” he further added.

Take a look:

Interestingly, before going for the trailer launch event, the lead cast was seen posing for the paparazzi. During a candid conversation, a pap also asked the actor the same question. To this, Triptii couldn’t stop laughing while the actor replied, “Tujhe pehle bataunga (I’ll inform you first).”

About Bad Newz

A 2:57 min trailer of Bad Newz unfolds a twist and turns in the story when declares that ‘once-in-a-life time’ occurrence can suggest both Vicky and Ammy being the fathers of Triptii’s unborn child. Fans were elated to see the surprise package with Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff’s unexpected cameo.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Making immense buzz on the internet, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 19, 2024.