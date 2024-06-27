Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar enjoy 'conspiracy theories' about upcoming film; ‘Dharma ki film hai, Nolan ki nahi’

Vicky Kaushal has kept the audience excited with new updates about his upcoming comedy-drama film Bad Newz. The movie which also stars Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A couple of hours ago on June 27, another fun poster of the film was dropped. Since then, curious folks have been coming up with unique predictions about the film’s story. One of them caught the eye of KJo and Vicky who reacted to it on social media. Check it out!

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar are loving public predictions about Bad Newz

After a new poster of Bad Newz was dropped earlier today, cinema lovers donned their thinking hats on and started predicting what the storyline of the comic caper would be. In the comments section, a user expressed his understanding of what the film could be about.

He commented, “Dono ko bachcha chahiye, dono kisi toh company wagerah me sperm donate karenge ki surrogacy se karwa do. Company Bhabhi 2 ko sperm degi toh par ya toh confuse ho jaegi ki kiska diya ya shayad dono ka de diya. Abb pregnancy me lafde ki hai kiska. Aise hi ladaiyan hongi ki ya toh mera mera wali ya tera tera wali. Abb issi me last me kuch emotional hoga aur teeno mil k bachey ke maa-baap ban jaenge. Twist ye bhi ho sakta hai ki bacha in dono me se kisi ka na nikle.”

This grabbed the attention of the Chhaava actor who replied, “Dharmi ki film hai, Nolan ki nhi.” Upon reading their conversation, producer Karan Johar went ROFL. He took a screengrab of it and shared it on his Instagram stories.

Soon after, Vicky Kaushal shared that on his social media profile and wrote, “Loving the #BadNews predictions. Keep them coming.”

Take a look:

More about Bad Newz

Bad News comes after the commercial success of the film Good Newwz featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the trailer of the comedy film will be released on June 28. Cinema lovers can enjoy the film in theaters near them from July 19.

