Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal goes ‘wow’ as fan recreates viral Tauba Tauba hook step in saree

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz was released last week on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film has been receiving immense love from fans and followers alike. Meanwhile, the film’s party banger Tauba Tauba sung by Karan Aujla continues to be a rage on social media.

A recent video of a fan acing the iconic hook step of Vicky Kaushal left the actor mighty impressed.

Vicky Kaushal's fan recreates his viral hook step of Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz

Ever since Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz was released, it stirred the internet. Fans all over the world went berserk over the effortless dance moves of the actor; encouraging many to recreate it.

Now, a video went viral on the internet that showed a woman in a saree with her two kids acing the hook step of Vicky Kaushal from the song. The video has already reached a whopping 45.5 million views on Instagram.

Take a look

Vicky Kaushal reacts to the viral video

As it reached Vicky, he was also quick to re-share it on his Instagram stories and went ‘wow’ reacting to it. He wrote, "WOW!!!" followed by three fire emojis. Additionally, he also commented on the video, "Wow!" and the song choreographer Bosco Martis also dropped dancing, red-heart, smile, red-rose, and medal emoji.

Vicky Kaushal calls Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis 'real hero'

In an interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal backed Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis addressing the need of crediting choreographers. He said that the hook step wasn't something he brought from home; it was taught to him by Bosco.

Elucidating his point on why choreographers should be credited equally, he further added, "Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi padne hote hain, vo humein hi padte hain. (Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us)."

About Bad Newz

The recently released Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in key roles. It is backed by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective and was released worldwide in the theaters on July 19.

