Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal shares trailer release update in a quirky way; Sunny Kaushal-Sharvari can’t stop laughing

There’s a good news that Bad Newz is coming! Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer is all set to hit the theatres on July 19 this year. As the day nears when the movie makers will be on their toes promoting the film, Kaushal has shared an update about the release of the movie’s trailer.

When will the trailer of Bad Newz be released?

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared a video following a popular Instagram trend of performing a continuation of an old existing video. A clip showed a man’s chair being busted in the air making him fly off it, the merged clip of Vicky showed him falling on his couch from somewhere in the air.

As soon as he falls, the Raazi actor is heard saying, “Ek good news hai Bad Newz trailer jaldi aa raha hai.” He later gets up, does a muscle posing before the clip ends. Vicky captioned the post, “Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz”.

See the hilarious video here:-

Laughing out the hardest on this video is Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumored ladylove Sharvari. The duo commented, “hahahahahaha’ under the clip.

Several others also joined the bandwagon and dropped their reactions. One user advised him, “Cramp aa jayega fir Katrina bhabhi dantegi.” Another joked, “India is not for beginners.” The third one said, “Aap bhi reels dekh rahe ho matlab.” The fourth one added, “Too good!! The only bad newz we ever need!!”

Triptii Dimri answers when will Bad Newz trailer be released

The Animal actress also shared a video of a similar kind where she can be seen munching on popcorn and saying, ‘Ab to bad news bhi good news lagegi, popcorn uthao aur tayyar ho jaao kyunki good news... I mean Bad Newz ka trailer aa raha hai.. Stay tuned.’ Triptii Dimri added in her caption, “Sab #BadNewz ko good news mein badal sakte hai hum!”

See her quirky video here:-

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions along with Amazon Prime and Leo Media Collective.

