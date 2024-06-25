Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk add anticipation in new look posters; trailer to release on THIS date

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. It was yesterday, Monday, June 24, that the star cast dropped a quirky video to tease the fans with an update on its trailer release. Meanwhile, igniting enough enthusiasm, the makers have now unveiled the latest poster with the announcement of its trailer’s release date.

New poster of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz OUT

Today, on June 25, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new-look poster of the lead trio from the upcoming movie Bad Newz. Additionally, fans are also introduced to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk as Akhil Chadha, Saloni, and Gurbir Paaji.

The Chhaava actor is seen performing the Bhangra step, followed by Triptii, who adds a glamour quotient while Ammy’s character gives a teasing smile. Along with the latest post, it has been revealed that the trailer of the film will be out this Friday, i.e., on June 28, 2024.

Take a look:

“Meet the trio-uble makers bringing the #BadNewz this season! Akhil Chadha...sab toh vadda! Saloni, who is ready to take the test!? Gurbir paaji - rola pai gaya ji! TRAILER OUT THIS FRIDAY!In cinemas 19th July,” read the caption alongside the post. Additionally, the post was given a musical dash with the title track of the film.

Advertisement

Fans react to the announcement

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. A user wrote, “Vicky Kaushal is killin! It,” while another fan commented, “First time looking forward to Bad News,” and a third user remarked, “This song reminds me of one of my childhood's favourite song "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam""

About Bad Newz

The long-awaited film was initially titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Later, the makers changed its title to Bad Newz. Jointly written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari.

The comedy caper is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Led Media Collective, and Leo Media Collective Production. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari are serving as film producers.

The film is poised to hit the theaters next month on Jul 19, 2024.

Interestingly, the makers of Bad Newz had earlier charmed fans with Good Newwz, which was released in 2019. The comedy-drama film starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay Varma blushes as he accidentally shows GF Tamannaah Bhatia as wallpaper on his mobile during Mirzapur Season 3 promotions