Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal watches Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan, Suresh Raina's Tauba Tauba dance moves 'on loop'; calls them legends

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. One song titled Tauba Tauba has gone viral on social media and Vicky has been receiving a lot of love for his dance moves.

Now, cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh showcased their Tauba Tauba dance moves to which Vicky dropped his priceless reactions.

Vicky Kaushal reacts as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh flaunts Tauba Tauba dance steps

On July 14, Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram account and made a collaborative post with his fellow cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh.

In the video, we can see them showcasing their dance steps on the Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba but with hilarious takes. Sharing the video, Harbhajan praised the song and wrote, "Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of th body is sore . Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance (funny faces) What a SONG"

Reacting to the post, Vicky Kaushal commented, "Hahahaha watching it on loop. Absolyte legends!! (fire emojis)" He also re-shared the post and wrote on his Instagram Story, "Absolute Legends... Love You Phaajis!!!"

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal shares Katrina Kaif's reaction to Tauba Tauba

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Times Now, Vicky Kaushal revealed his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's reaction to his Tauba Tauba dance moves. He shared that she approved of his performance in the song.

Vicky further shared that Katrina admires the fact that he dances quite openly. Katrina also gave him a suggestion about his performance by saying that he should practice control while moving his body.

Talking about when Katrina Kaif watched the song Tauba Tauba, Vicky said that the actress called it "perfect". She liked everything about the track according to the Bad Newz actor.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and the producers are Amritpal Singh, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film is all set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception LIVE Updates: First visuals from the venue out