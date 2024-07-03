Bad Newz: What is Heteropaternal Superfecundation? Know all about rare medical condition explored in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk has been in the news consistently ever since the film's trailer dropped. The concept where a woman getting pregnant with the baby of two men at the same time has managed to generate curiosity and everyone is wondering if it's even possible in real life.

Well, the medical condition is rare but real and is called Heteropaternal Superfecundation. Read on to know more about it.

All about the medical condition of Heteropaternal Superfecundation shown in Bad Newz

In Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri's character gets pregnant by the baby of Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk's characters. But how is it possible? It happens when two eggs of a woman get fertilized by the sperm of two men simultaneously.

The word heteropaternal in the medical condition means different fathers and superfecundation refers to the fertilization of multiple eggs during the same cycle. The condition is rare among humans but according to TheHealthsite.com, it's common among sheep, cats, and cows.

According to News 18, superfecundation can occur in two ways. It happens when a woman releases two eggs simultaneously since the sperm can survive for a few days in the female reproductive tract in the womb and fallopian tube. In the second case, the woman releases two eggs with a gap of a few days though in the same reproductive cycle. The babies born in these circumstances are called fraternal twins.

Advertisement

According to data in 2021, fraternal twins make up for 70% of twin births. With the rise in the popularity of In-vitro fertility (IVF) treatment, the cases of twin births have increased over the past few years.

The risk factors related to it

THS quotes Dr. Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale as saying that it can have a significant impact on the health of the mother and the development of the baby. The complications can also lead to preterm birth and low birth weight of the baby.

Heteropaternal superfecundation could also increase chances of developing type 2 diabetes and hypertension according to the News 18 report.

More about Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead. It is expected to have a cameo from Ananya Panday also, who plays a film star in the movie. Backed by Dharma Productions, Bad Newz will hit cinemas on July 19, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba OUT: Vicky Kaushal sets stage ablaze with his moves in Karan Aujla’s track; Triptii Dimri adds her charm