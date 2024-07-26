Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba hook step meets Ulajh's Shaukan thanks to Gulshan Devaiah; Vicky Kaushal reacts

Think of the two songs that are trending all over your Instagram feed if you’re a Bollywood buff. No, we aren’t magicians but it would indeed be Vicky Kaushal’s sensuous moves from Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba and Janhvi Kapoor’s raising the temperature with her thumkas in Shaukan track from the film Ulajh. But what combination it will be if these two see a crossover? Explosion, right?

Gulshan Devaiah breaks the internet with his Tauba Tauba moves on Shaukan song

In a video shared by the actor, Gulshan can be seen recreating the iconic footwork of the Tauba Tauba song while the song Shaukan plays in the background. This crazy crossover is making the internet go ROFL including Vicky Kaushal himself who took to the comment section and dropped emojis of heart, fire, and laugh with ‘Bro!’.

Devaiah who is playing a key role in the upcoming movie Ulajh captioned the hilarious video, "#Shaukan crosses 10 million views, I attempt a trend crossover...so meri tauba muaaf karen. #Shaukan by playing successfully in your playlists. #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug (sic)."

Watch out for this hilarious clip here:-

On the work front

Gulshan Devaiah is gearing up for the release of Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the spy thriller also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang among others. Ulajh will hit the theatres on August 2, 2024.

Other than this, Gulshan has an unreleased movie in his filmography titled Love Affair which was based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case. Supposed to be directed by Soni Razdan, this almost-shelved project was also joined by Ali Fazal, Kalki Koechlin, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Karishma Kotak, and Hansika Motwani.

Coming back to Bad Newz, this romantic comedy was recently released in theatres and became the biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal’s career. Revolving around the reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation, this Anand Tiwari directorial also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz (2019) which revolved around two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilization and starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

