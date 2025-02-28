Bada Naam Karenge: Sooraj Barjatya ADMITS he was nervous about ‘kiss scene’ in Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar-led series; ‘Mera aadha dimaag...’

Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family-centric storytelling, has ventured into the digital space with Bada Naam Karenge, which premiered in February 2025 as Rajshri Productions' first web series. At 60, the veteran filmmaker is thrilled with the overwhelming response to his OTT debut, describing it as a "moment of immense joy". However, he admitted feeling particularly nervous about a kiss scene in the series featuring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar. His attention remained fixated on that moment during production.

Bada Naam Karenge features a rare kiss scene between the lead pair, Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, something unusual for a Rajshri production. During a conversation with DNA, Sooraj Barjatya admitted feeling nervous about the scene, spending the entire day preoccupied with thoughts of how it was being filmed.

He said, "Mera aadha dimaag wohi tha." Initially hesitant, he even questioned director Palash Vaswani about its necessity. However, after watching the final edit, he was relieved and impressed by how it was shot with elegance and subtlety.

When asked about the response to Bada Naam Karenge, the director shared that the overwhelming appreciation reminds him of the joy he experienced after Maine Pyar Kiya was released. The filmmaker admitted that he was taken aback by the success and warmth the series has received, especially from small-town audiences. He revealed that late-night calls from women, elders, and family members at 2 AM have left him amazed, reinforcing his belief that viewers were eagerly waiting for content like this.

Sooraj Barjatya steps in as the producer for Bada Naam Karenge, using the series as a launchpad for his son. Directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani, the show strikes a balance between the warmth of classic Barjatya storytelling and a fresh appeal for Gen-Z audiences.

Boasting an impressive cast, the series features Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.

A heartfelt love story intertwined with lively melodies, Bada Naam Karenge has set the tone for the wedding season with its vibrant soundtrack. Rooted in Rajshri Productions’ signature style, the Sony LIV film blends romance and cultural traditions.