Bada Naam Karenge: Sooraj Barjatya reveals he was asked to write a story from the world of Vivah and Hum Saath Saath Hain; ‘Youngsters are yet…’

Sooraj Barjatya, the renowned filmmaker behind iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Vivah, is now venturing into the digital world. For his debut OTT project, he teamed up with Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar to create the drama series Bada Naam Karenge. In a recent conversation, Sooraj shared that he was encouraged to craft a story that echoes the spirit of Vivah and Hum Saath Saath Hain. He also expressed his belief that today’s youth still need to find their roots.

In an interview with NDTV, Sooraj Barjatya discussed the family-centric theme of Bada Naam Karenge and explained how he connects with the audience's emotions, even in today’s generation. He shared that he draws inspiration from his surroundings, observing his children's friends and realizing that what is often portrayed in films and media tends to be exaggerated.

He emphasized that the real truth is often different and believes that today’s youth still need to find their grounding and stay rooted. He said, "I feel youngsters are yet to be rooted and feel grounded."

The filmmaker also discussed the differences in the parent-child relationship dynamics between India and the West, as portrayed in Bada Naam Karenge. He pointed out the complexities in Indian culture, where children are reluctant to upset their parents and often feel the need to conform in order to survive or fit in.

He added, "Sony LIV wanted a family show that is told from the youngsters' perspective and something from the Vivah and Hum Saath Saath Hain world." Sooraj emphasized that his understanding of what resonates with the audience, based on his observations, plays a key role in creating these compelling family stories, and he follows it with strong conviction.

He further mentioned that the series would stand out for its innocence. Sooraj explained that what makes the show unique is its purity, stating that it is a heartfelt love story. He wanted to create something that families could enjoy together.

Bada Naam Karenge, starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, is set to release on SonyLIV on February 7. Directed by Palash Vaswani and run by Sooraj Barjatya, the upcoming romantic series is produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions.

The story revolves around a Gen Z couple, Rishabh and Surbhi, navigating their love amidst the challenges of family dynamics and a pandemic, all while trying to chase their dreams and uphold traditional family values.

Rajshri Films recently shared the show’s promo, inviting viewers to experience a blend of love, family, and togetherness in Bada Naam Karenge. The promo teased the heartwarming narrative, set to take audiences back to their roots, and announced its streaming debut on SonyLIV on February 7.

In addition to Ritik and Ayesha, the series features an ensemble cast including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles.