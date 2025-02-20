Badass Ravi Kumar actress Kirti Kulhari says she felt ‘neglected’ during Pink promotions because it became Taapsee Pannu’s film: ‘She became…’

Badass Ravi Kumar actress Kirti Kulhari who gained recognition for her role in the 2016 film Pink, recently opened up about her experience during the movie’s promotions. Despite delivering a strong performance in the film, she revealed that she felt sidelined and faced a “big star-small star treatment”, which affected her deeply.

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Kirti Kulhari shared that she saw Pink as a story of three women, with each of them playing an important role. However, when it came to promoting the film, she noticed that Taapsee Pannu, who starred alongside her, was given more attention. Kirti explained that the promotional focus shifted mainly to Taapsee after Amitabh Bachchan, which left her feeling neglected.

Kriti said, “Eventually it became her film and she became the Pink girl in terms of positioning and I saw that happening in front of me. This was the first shocker for me because I couldn’t understand this.”.

Recalling the meltdown, Kirti said, "I was like, it is a story of three girls. That's how I saw it. I came from a space where I believed ‘We are all actors. We are all together’. But Pink made me feel a lot of ‘big star-small star’ treatment,". She described how the difference in treatment became clear to her after seeing the film’s trailer, which prominently featured Taapsee and Bachchan. Kirti admitted that it was a shock for her, as she felt her contribution to the film was not being recognized.

"That was the first jhatka (shock) for me” she recalled as she was confident about her performance in the film. Kirti also mentioned that her PR game was zero, and this realization shook her.

The actress admitted that this situation affected her relationship with the actor, though she clarified that Taapsee may not have been aware of how Kirti felt. "I think from her side, she didn’t notice this. She has been nice to me, but that whole PR game, I took it a little personally," she said.

This experience led Kirti to make sure she had a clear understanding of her positioning in future projects. So, when she signed Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, she made it clear that she wanted “equal representation” alongside other actresses, including Vidya Balan.

Kirti concluded the conversation by addressing the industry's focus on hierarchy, stressing that the whole hierarchy thing has initiated behavioral changes between people based on their status.

