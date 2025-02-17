Badass Ravi Kumar: After Himesh Reshammiya, film's writer wants to work with Govinda; 'Us aadmi ki timings ka tor...'

After taking a brief hiatus from acting, Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya returned to the big screens with the musical action film, Badass Ravi Kumar. While the movie entertained the audience, its dialogues, penned by Bunty Rathore, also became a rage among fans. In a recent interview, the talented writer expressed a desire to work with Govinda because of his unmatched comic timing. Read on!

Himesh Reshammiya brought together a team of talented artists to create his recently released movie, Badass Ravi Kumar. Among them is Bunty Rathore who penned the trending dialogues for the film. Recently, the writer was in an exclusive chat with Zoom wherein he hoped to work with veteran Bollywood actor Govinda.

When Rathore was asked if he wanted to pen dialogues for any B-town biggie, he was quick to name Govinda. When asked the reason behind it, the writer stated the senior actor has commendable comic timing. Bunty further expressed, “Uss aadmi ki timings ka tor nahi hai. Abhi tak toh (That man’s timings is unmatched, till now). In my life, whatever my age is, whatever my experience is, Govinda sir's timing is unmatched.”

The Khiladi 786 writer further stated that even though he isn’t sure if he would ever get a chance to work with the Raja Babu actor. But to write dialogues for Govinda will always be on his wish list. In the chat, Bunty further revealed that he spoke to Govinda regarding a project before COVID-19. Even though the actor knows him, he isn’t sure what will happen. “There are many problems to work with now. But I really wish Govinda Ji would say my dialogues. That would be a blast,” the writer signed off.

Coming back to Himesh’s film Badass Ravi Kumar, the entertainer is helmed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the 2025 musical action movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xpose and is the second installment in The Xposé Universe.

