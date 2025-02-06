Badass Ravi Kumar: Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film suggested 5 major changes by CBFC ahead of its release? Find out
According to latest reports, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar has been suggested 5 significant changes in his upcoming film ahead of its release. Read on to know further details.
Himesh Reshammiya is all set to charm his fans with his upcoming release, Badass Ravi Kumar. It is a spin-off of Reshammiya's iconic character Ravi Kumar from his action-musical entertainer, The Xpose which was released back in 2014 co-starring Yo Yo Honey Singh. While the film is poised to release tomorrow i.e. February 7, 2025, the CBFC has suggested five changes before its big release.
In the latest development, Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar has been suggested significant changes by the CBFC. The Examining Committee approved the film on January 29 after requesting changes, including blurring brand names for alcoholic products and visuals depicting the middle finger.
As per a Bollywood Hungama report, sensual scenes were closely analyzed, which led to the removal of close-ups of a bikini-clad woman and changes in visuals focusing on cleavage and breasts. In addition to this, scenes presenting a man’s hand moving sensually over a woman’s thigh and buttock were also changed.
Furthermore, graphic violence was toned down, including a scene of a man being cut by a woodcutter machine. Nonetheless, it remains unclear if it is the same scene that was shown in the trailer.
Additionally, the term "bi*ch" was muted in the audio and omitted from subtitles to comply with guidelines. After the suggested changes, Badass Ravi Kumar received a UA 16+ certificate, with a final runtime of 141 minutes and 44 seconds, equivalent to 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 44 seconds.
Directed by Keith Gomes and produced under Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film features a star cast including Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Prabhudeva, and Sanjay Mishra. It promises a mix of action and drama. The film has been creating immense buzz on the internet following its appealing visuals, dialogues, and upbeat music.
It is poised to hit the theaters on February 7, 2025, which would imply its clash with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa. The rom-com will mark the second film and silver screen debut of both the lead stars. In addition to this, celebrated films like Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha’s Silsila, and Sanam Teri Kasam among others will also be re-releasing in the theaters.
Moreover, ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is also re-releasing tomorrow.
