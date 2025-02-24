Badass Ravi Kumar star Himesh Reshammiya reveals how he started music because of Salman Khan; ‘He got me a song…’

Himesh Reshammiya recently opened up and shared some interesting stories about his career and journey to Bollywood on Farah Khan’s vlog. He also spoke about how Salman Khan played an important role in launching his music career and the inspiration behind his recently released film Badass Ravi Kumar.

The most interesting part of the conversation was when Himesh Reshammiya recalled how his career as a music composer took off. He revealed that his father had almost signed Aamir Khan for a film, but the deal did not materialize. As a result, Salman Khan was signed for the film instead. Although the film with Salman was never made, it turned out to be a turning point in Himesh's career.

He continued, "Even though Salman didn’t do my dad’s film, he remembered that my music was good, and he got me a song in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya." Himesh spoke about how this opportunity helped him get his first break in the Hindi music industry. He explained that composing the title track for Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was challenging, as it used a famous phrase from the song in Mughal-E-Azam, but the song went on to become a super hit.

If not for Salman Khan’s support, Himesh believes he might have been stuck in television serials. "I was so involved in serials that I could only do music after Salman Bhai gave me that break," he added.

Talking about the inspiration behind his latest film Badass Ravi Kumar, Himesh revealed that the idea for the character came from his childhood memories of Indian cinema. He explained, "The character in Badass Ravikumar comes from my childhood memories of Indian cinema."

Advertisement

Even in his music albums, whenever he chose to sing songs from the 90s, they connected well with the audience. Himesh believes people are still fond of retro music, which is why his songs from the 90s remain popular even today.