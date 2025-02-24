Badass Ravi Kumar star Himesh Reshammiya’s wife exposes his hilarious habit; former says 'mere naam pe TRP le rahi ho'

Himesh Reshammiya’s wife, Sonia Kapoor, recently teased her husband during the launch of her new podcast, The Sonia Kapoor Show. During a fun and candid conversation on the show, Sonia humorously exposed The Xposé actor's obsession with spending hours in front of the mirror.

Amid the conversation, when Sonia asked her husband, Himesh Reshammiya, about his Bollywood career and latest film, Badass Ravikumar, she couldn't resist bringing up his habit of taking hours to get ready, even for a casual day or event. She jokingly asked, "What is your favorite thing about yourself? Apart from the fact that you spend four hours looking at yourself in the bathroom?"

Himesh was surprised and shocked by Sonia's comments and quickly responded, "What are you saying? Tumhe apne show ki TRP leni hai toh tum mere naam pe le rahi ho." However, Sonia stood her ground and added, "I am talking facts. You are like this. If you want to take a 9 a.m. flight, you get up at 3 a.m. to get ready. Who does that?"

Himesh defended himself by explaining that he prefers to take his time getting ready to avoid any pressure. He added that he doesn't like to rush and prefers to be in his own space to get ready comfortably. However, Sonia quipped, "Yeah, so that you can look at yourself in the mirror for two hours."

The playful banter continued as Sonia jokingly apologized for exposing him. Both Himesh and Sonia were seen laughing during the fun and teasing conversation.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor have been married since 2018. Before marrying Sonia, Himesh was married to Komal for 22 years, and they separated in 2017. They are parents to their son, Swayam.

On the work front, Himesh was recently seen in Badass Ravi Kumar, which was released on February 7, 2025. The film has already earned Rs 8.38 crore in just two weeks. Despite the fun moments shared between the couple on the podcast, it’s clear that both Sonia and Himesh enjoy the lighter side of their relationship.