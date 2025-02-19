Badass Ravikumar: Kirti Kulhari reveals Himesh Reshammiya rejected her dialogue suggestions, ‘Take it or leave it’

Kirti Kulhari recently shared her experience working with Himesh Reshammiya on his recently released Badass Ravikumar. In a recent interview with News18, Kirti shared some interesting details about her collaboration with Himesh. Speaking of her role in the Badass Ravikumar, Kirti had some suggestions and alterations to improve her dialogue in some scenes, but Himesh was very clear about his vision for his film and rejected her dialogue suggestions.

Kirti Kulhari recalled that she wanted to add her personal touch to some of the lines, suggesting minor tweaks or alterations to make them more authentic.

Kirti who is known for her impactful performances and work in movies like Pink and Shaitaan revealed, “There were a few dialogues I wanted to improve, add something to them, or say them differently, and he told me no. It was almost like, take it or leave it. But this is what it is.” But Himesh, also the film’s producer, was firm in his decision and told her that the script was non-negotiable. “Himesh and I exist in parallel worlds. How can they ever meet?” she said.

Despite this, Kirti didn’t take offense. Instead, she admired Himesh’s confidence in his work. “He was like, ‘Don’t mess with what we have. This is what it is.’ I wasn’t offended. I was happy that here’s somebody who knows what he’s doing,” she said. Kirti appreciated his approach towards a strong sense of direction, which made her realize the clarity of the vision and her character in the film. Ultimately, she decided to move forward with his approach and accept his terms and conditions without any issues.

Badass Ravikumar is a musical action film released on 7 February 2025. It is a spin-off of his 2014 film The Xposé and the second installment in the Xposé Universe. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever. It has been produced by Himesh Reshammiya Music and blends high-octane action with musical elements.