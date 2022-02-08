Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff put the 'A' in action as they block Christmas 2023

When we talk about action in Bollywood, the first name that comes to anyone’s mind would be Akshay Kumar. He is known for his daredevil stunts that he performs on his own. Talking about the Gen Z stars, Tiger Shroff is someone who has impressed fans with his stunts and action on the silver screen. Now imagine if these two action hero’s come together for a film? Wouldn’t it be a visual treat for all the fans? Well, recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively told you that the Bhagnani’s are all set to bring Akshay and Tiger together in an out and out action film that will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Well, the official announcement is finally and it will get you excited like never before.