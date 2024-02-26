‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff touch down in style for Lucknow promotions; see PIC

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the action-packed movie, has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, especially following the release of its teaser. Lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have launched the promotional campaign with full vigor, much to the excitement of audiences. The dynamic duo made a stylish entrance into the city of Lucknow today, setting the stage for their upcoming promotions.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pose in style as they reach Lucknow for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promotions

Today, on February 26, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a captivating snapshot alongside Tiger Shroff. Akshay exuded casual yet chic vibes, clad in a black hoodie paired with matching pants and white shoes. Meanwhile, Tiger looked dashing in a white jacket, denim jeans, and sleek black shoes. The duo sat together beneath an airplane, donning trendy sunglasses, and posed effortlessly for the camera.

Akshay, who arrived in the city alongside Tiger for the promotional activities of their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, captioned the post, “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein. (You smile first, because Bade and Chote are now in Lucknow! See you this afternoon at Clock Tower Maidan)."

Advertisement

Have a look!

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff embody the roles of courageous soldiers, bravely confronting a significant threat to India's security. This star-studded cast features names such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Recently unveiled from the soundtrack is the energetic title track, serving as a vibrant introduction to the film. Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, the song, composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Irshad Kamil, beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie shared between Akshay and Tiger.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, this action-packed cinematic extravaganza promises an adrenaline-fueled ride. Scheduled for an April release coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to light up the silver screens.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: BMCM's Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff twin in black as they reach Goa