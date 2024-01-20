Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff announce film teaser release date with intense poster

Since the news broke that two of Bollywood's top action stars are teaming up for a movie, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have impressed us with their incredible action sequences in their previous films. Now, we can't wait to see them bring their killer moves to the big screen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Excitement levels skyrocketed when the actors unveiled a brand new poster for the film today, along with the announcement of the teaser's release date. It's going to be an absolute blast!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s teaser release date

Taking to their Instagram handles, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a new poster of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The poster showcases both actors geared up to fight against evil in the world. Tiger looks incredibly strong, showing off his muscular arms in a sleeveless zipped jacket, gripping a powerful gun with a determined expression on his face. On the other hand, Akshay is seen wearing a bulletproof jacket over a black tee, holding two guns confidently. This poster clearly indicates that the film will be packed with thrilling action sequences.

Sharing this new poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan the actors wrote, “Back at doing our favorite thing on the big screen – ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024!

Advertisement

Check out the poster:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to drop with Fighter

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Pooja Entertainment (Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani) along with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra (AAZ Films) are all set to launch an action-packed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on January 24, 2024. The teaser of this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will screen with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others. The teaser will kick off the campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leading to songs, and eventually the trailer launch.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser out on January 24