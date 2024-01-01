Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff drop fresh glimpse from film; wish fans ‘Happy New Year’
To ring in the New Year with a bang, a fresh glimpse from the action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been unveiled.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the new year. The anticipation is fueled by the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are set to share the screen for the first time in this action-packed entertainer. To kick off the year on a high note, both lead stars shared a fresh glimpse from the film and extended festive wishes to their fans, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic spectacle to unfold on screens this Eid.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unleash cool vibes in new glimpse from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
On Monday, January 1, the makers of the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled a new glimpse featuring the lead duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on their social media platforms.
The caption read, “Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theaters. Let’s rock 2024!”
Have a look!
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says 'actors are often not how they look on screen'; emphasizes 'fitter life' over 'filter life'
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more