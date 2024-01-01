Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff drop fresh glimpse from film; wish fans ‘Happy New Year’

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the new year. The anticipation is fueled by the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are set to share the screen for the first time in this action-packed entertainer. To kick off the year on a high note, both lead stars shared a fresh glimpse from the film and extended festive wishes to their fans, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic spectacle to unfold on screens this Eid.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unleash cool vibes in new glimpse from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On Monday, January 1, the makers of the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled a new glimpse featuring the lead duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on their social media platforms.

The caption read, “Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theaters. Let’s rock 2024!”

