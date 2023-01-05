Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to shoot intense action scenes; 5 other exciting details

Ever since Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced, fans have been super-excited. The mega-budget-action-packed entertainer is one of the most highly anticipated movies, and is planned as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actioners. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. The film is expected to go on floors in January in Mumbai. Now, as per the latest reports, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will begin pre-production on the film. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to shoot for intense action sequences in Mumbai

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will commence pre-production on the film, and the makers have booked three floors of Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for the filming of high-octane action sequences, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. A source informed the entertainment portal that the film has been envisioned on a grand scale and that a huge tunnel is being set up as part of this shoot in which intense action scenes will be shot. Exciting, isn’t it? Meanwhile, here are 5 other details about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that you should know!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s first schedule in Mumbai Pinkvilla had reported that the first schedule of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will take place at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, and will begin on January 17. “This would be followed by another schedule in Film City. Massive sets costing crores of rupees have been put up at the two studios,” informed a source. Before beginning to shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will first wrap up his work on the KC Shankaran biopic for Dharma. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will wrap up the first schedule of his upcoming film Eagle, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be shot in UAE and Europe after India schedule Not just in India, the movie will be shot across the globe! The India schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will take place for about 40 days, after which the team will shoot abroad. The India schedule will be wrapped up by February, following which, they will shoot in the UAE and Europe. “It’s a 100 day of shoot across the globe in totality,” informed a source. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Pinkvilla exclusively shared details about his character, and what really attracted Prithviraj to the film. A source informed, “It’s a dramatic character for Prithviraj, and not those run-of-the-mill villains. While there is no reference point for the way his character is curated in Hindi cinema, the closest that one can think of is Raoul Silva in Sky Fall. It’s not just a role driven by action, but there lie strong emotions in the character and it’s this aspect that attracted Prithviraj to the film.” Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s first collaboration While Akshay Kumar is the OG action superstar of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has also aced his roles in action movies. Tiger Shroff’s WAR with Hrithik Roshan was a massive hit! Now, Tiger is collaborating on-screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time, and fans have sky-high expectations from the blockbuster combo! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

In February 2022, Akshay Kumar shared a teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The short yet entertaining video clip showed Tiger Shroff flaunting his action skills. Akshay Kumar wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!” The film is slated for a Christmas 2023 release. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the reboot of the 1998 film of the same name. The 1998 film was an action-comedy, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Raveena Tandon.

