Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff flaunt abs in new muddy PICS

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action-thriller film also stars Tiger Shroff. To look and feel their best, the co-stars are going through intense sequences and also goofing around together and these pictures posted by Shroff are proof!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff flaunt abs in new muddy photos

Akshay Kumar is known to come up with multiple films in a year. Hence, he is often caught up with work. Currently, the seasoned actor is shooting with Tiger Shroff for their upcoming action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Taking to Instagram, the War actor gave a glimpse of the fun and the hard work they have been putting together for the movie.

In the two photos, Tiger Shroff posted online, the Bollywood celebs can be seen flaunting their impressive abs, making everyone on the internet jealous. They can be seen covered with a layer of thick black substance which is apparently the mud from the Dead Sea in Jordan. Sharing the photos, Tiger penned, “Went through some of the most intense sequences of our lives but couldn’t have asked for a better partner to take on those challenges with…bade..tere peeche tera yaar khada. @akshaykumar”

A couple of hours ago, Mission Mangal actor Akshay Kumar also posted a photo from the shooting schedule of the movie in Jordan. In the image, multiple half-naked men covered in the black sea mud can also be seen, posing hilariously for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kumar penned, “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024”

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miya

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be the first Hindi movie of 2024 for both actors. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it’s co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and others. While Kumar and Shroff will be leading the show, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as the female lead. Along with them, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy will also be seen in the action movie which is expected to release in April 2024.

