Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff play volleyball with Bengal Warriors; Disha Patani joins

The bromance between the action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have set the action on-field with Bengal warriors as they got together for a game of volleyball. Fans will get to watch them on the big screen next year with the biggest release - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and this video of them playing volleyball has left fans even more excited! Not just Tiger and Akshay, Bollywood actress Disha Patani also joined them for the game.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani enjoy a game of volleyball with Bengal Warriors

A video shared by Akshay Kumar on Monday morning, shows him playing volleyball with the professional kabaddi team Bengal Warriors. In his caption, he wrote that the fin was doubled when his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff, and actress Disha Patani decided to join in. Akshay Kumar was seen in a blue t-shirt with grey track pants, while Tiger Shroff was seen in black tracks. Disha Patani wore a white tank top with green shorts.

Post the friendly match, Disha was seen clapping for both teams. “Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi? (Guess whether we won or not?)” wrote Akshay Kumar. Check out the video below!

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented on Akshay Kumar’s post and wrote, “Obviously jeete!!,” along with red heart emojis. One fan commented, “It's an obvious win if you have a Pro player like @TigerJackieShroff in the team,” while another one wrote, “Tiger Disha Akshay in one team,” followed by heart emojis.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumored to be dating for a few years. They hit the headlines last year after it was reported that the two had broken up.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F will also star in the film. Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the teaser of the film is scheduled to make its debut during the Republic Day 2024 weekend, and will screen with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release