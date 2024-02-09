Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers share BTS video of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's deadliest action sequence

The makers of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently provided a thrilling sneak peek into the making of the film. Taking to Instagram, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring the dynamic duo, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with the rest of the team, immersed in the shooting of adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, promises to be a high-octane entertainer with a powerhouse cast. Bhagnani's behind-the-scenes glimpse offers fans a glimpse into the intense and captivating world being crafted on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BTS:

Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with the entire team engrossed in shooting and executing intense action sequences. Bhagnani expressed his excitement, stating, "REAL action ka ek naya benchmark ho gaya hai set! It's time to experience an extraordinary action sequence that pushes boundaries!"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar expressed, “People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct of feeling scared, an instinct of trying to achieve something which is impossible! In this movie the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, it's going to be a treat for action lovers.”

Advertisement

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcases Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying the antagonist. The film also boasts a noteworthy ensemble, including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, each playing substantial characters. Anticipated for release on Eid 2024, the movie promises a compelling narrative with a star-studded cast.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Jordan Diary: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff call it a wrap with a special dance number