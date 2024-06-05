Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s actioner

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film made its grand debut in the theaters earlier this year on April 11. The tantalizing and high-octane action-packed sequences created enough buzz among the audiences.

Now, almost two months after its release in cinemas, the action-thriller drama is set for its OTT premiere, giving viewers the chance to enjoy the story from their homes. Read on to learn more details about the film’s digital release.

Details about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's OTT release

Today, on June 5, a while back, the highly anticipated release date of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was officially announced by its streaming service, Netflix. The OTT giant shared the exciting film poster featuring the stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar with guns in their hands.

The post revealed that the film is all set to drop on the streaming platform on June 6 at midnight.

The caption alongside the post reads, “World is ending? You call for THE ACTION heroes @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff (accompanied by fist bumping emoji)Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arriving at midnight, on Netflix!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnNetflix”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The title of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was inspired by a 1998 film with the same title led by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Directed by David Dhawan, the comedy-caper also had Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and more.

Entirely different from the previous venture, the 2024 release was a hard-core action entertainer that starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Bose Roy, Prithiviraj Sukumuran, Jugal Hansraj and more in key roles.

Just in case you missed watching the film in the theaters, the OTT release is sure to give you the opportunity to enjoy it in the comfort of your home. The film follows the story of Kabir (Prithviraj), who describes himself as pralay (destruction) who returns to seek revenge from the Indian army by seizing an important asset crucial for the nation.

In order to procure it, Colonel Azad (Ronit Bose Roy) deputes court-martialled officers Freddy (Akshay Kumar) and Rocky (Tiger Shroff), and are assisted by Misha (Manushi Chhillar) and Pam (Alaya F) during the mission. What follows is there for you to watch.

