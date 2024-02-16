Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Title track of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s movie to be out on THIS date

As the highly anticipated release of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan approaches, Bollywood stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to entertain audiences with their dynamic performances. Since the movie's announcement, the makers have kept fans engaged with behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates.

Adding to the excitement, a recent announcement reveals that the first song, the title track, is scheduled for release on February 19, 2024. This musical revelation heightens anticipation, offering a sneak peek into the cinematic experience that awaits, promising a fusion of Akshay and Tiger's charisma with the vibrancy of the title track.

First song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff excitedly announced the release date of the first song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Instagram. Sharing a vibrant poster, they captioned, "Bade ka swag, chote ka style, 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned!" Fans are eagerly anticipating the musical extravaganza.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff celebrate Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Jordan schedule wrap

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and the entire Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team were on a journey to Jordan for a song shoot. On February 1st, Akshay, sharing glimpses on Instagram, unveiled the festive conclusion of their filming schedule. The image portrayed Akshay, Tiger, and their crew donned in head-to-toe black mud, engaging in playful poses and showcasing their muscles with infectious smiles.

Despite the unconventional mud-soaked attire, the actors radiated joy in the moment. Akshay, displaying his trademark wit, captioned the photo, "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial," providing a humorous twist. Further elucidating on the unique celebration, he shared, "This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!"

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The recently revealed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan introduces Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in formidable military roles, ready to confront a menacing villain threatening India's safety. Adding to the powerful duo, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a crucial role in the narrative. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, while the cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, this action-packed film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April. The teaser highlights the intense and commanding performances of the cast, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience centered around patriotism and action.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the work front

Recently, Shroff starred in the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a film with Jagan Shakti. Meanwhile, Kumar's latest appearance was in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. His busy schedule features Welcome to the Jungle, a Soorarai Pottru remake, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Both actors continue to stay prolific with diverse roles, contributing to an array of films spanning various genres.

