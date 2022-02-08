Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter reaction: Fans hail Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, dub them as 'dhamakedaar' duo

Finally, after a long wait, since Pinkvilla dropped its exclusive about it, fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have witnessed their on-screen camaraderie in an over 2-minute teaser of their upcoming actioner BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan. The duo is all set to team up with director Ali Abbas Zafar and producers Pooja Entertainment for the biggest actioner and the teaser announcement video has come as a surprise for their fans. In the teaser, both Akshay and Tiger showcase their action avatar and leave you excited for the full film that will be out on Christmas 2023.

As soon as the teaser came out, fans began swarming to Twitter to praise their favourite action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger and Akshay fans could not stop gushing over their stunts as well as their few seconds banter in the teaser. A fan wrote, "Blockbuster written over it total mass to kis baat ki deri hai?." Another Twitter fan of Akshay and Tiger wrote, "This one is MASSS KA BAAP ! Both #AkshayKumar and #TigerShroff will turn theatres into stadium . BLOCKBUSTER from the first introductory teaser itself ..CHRISTMAS 2023 ." The teaser announcement has hit the trends on Twitter and hashtags of the title and Tiger and Akshay are also trending on top.

Have a look:

Not just fans, even celebs could not stop gushing over Tiger and Akshay's combo in the teaser announcement. Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani and many others loved their camaraderie and were excited to see Tiger and Akshay together in the actioner.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films will be releasing Tiger and Akshay's BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a complete actioner. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The Akshay and Tiger starrer will release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Also Read|Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff put the 'A' in action as they block Christmas 2023