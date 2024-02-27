Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Akshay Kumar on doing most stunts himself: ‘I don’t want my audience to be cheated’

Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he is set to showcase his prowess in the action genre once more. The promotional activities for the film are already underway, with Akshay taking the lead alongside Tiger Shroff. In a recent interview, Akshay shed light on his decision to perform the majority of his stunts himself, citing his desire to ensure that his audience feels no sense of deception.

Akshay Kumar on wanting to give real experience to the audience by doing stunts himself

During the recent Amar Ujala Samvad, Akshay Kumar offered insights into why he often opts to perform stunts himself, without relying on body doubles. He emphasized that audiences invest their money in purchasing tickets, typically priced at Rs 250 or 350, and therefore expect to witness authentic experiences on screen.

Akshay stressed that using real action sequences enhances the viewing experience, as audiences may feel deceived otherwise. However, he also cautioned against attempting certain stunts, acknowledging the potential risks involved, and mentioned that in such cases, the assistance of VFX is essential.

Discussing his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay revealed that both he and Tiger Shroff have personally performed numerous stunts in the film. However, he acknowledged that certain sequences entailed significant risks and could have even been life-threatening, necessitating the use of VFX and stunt doubles.

Despite this, Akshay expressed his preference for providing audiences with genuine action sequences. He highlighted their commitment to authenticity by recounting instances where they endured blast sequences, and engaged in intense running, falling, and tumbling. Akshay concluded by stating, "It is us, we are doing it. That is important. I don’t want my audience to be cheated and give them what they require."

More about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In addition to the dynamic duo, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, penned and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is brought to the screen by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Audiences can anticipate its theatrical release in April, coinciding with Eid 2024.

