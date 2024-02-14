Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff promote ‘bromance over romance’ this Valentine’s Day; PIC

Love is pouring today on social media as everyone is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. But this year Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff seem to be having a special Valentine’s Day. This year the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars are promoting bromance over romance and we bet fans are going to love the way these two are celebrating this love-filled day. The actors have shared unseen pictures from the set, and this is surely raising the excitement amongst fans for the film.