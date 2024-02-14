Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff promote ‘bromance over romance’ this Valentine’s Day; PIC

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share a picture from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reveal how they spend their Valentine's Day this year.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Feb 14, 2024  |  01:30 PM IST |  246
Picture credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Love is pouring today on social media as everyone is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. But this year Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff seem to be having a special Valentine’s Day. This year the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars are promoting bromance over romance and we bet fans are going to love the way these two are celebrating this love-filled day. The actors have shared unseen pictures from the set, and this is surely raising the excitement amongst fans for the film.


Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna opens up on transitioning to student life in her 50s
entertainment
Twinkle Khanna opens up on transitioning to student life in her 50s
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff drops PIC with 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar
entertainment
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff drops PIC with 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles