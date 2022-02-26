‘Bade miyan’ Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from ‘chote miyan’ Ishaan Khatter; See their dapper PIC
It goes without saying that both Shahid and Ishaan look absolutely dapper in the picture shared by the latter. It should be further added that they also look like complete clones of each other – each a version of the other, only separated by years. Birthday boy Shahid can be seen donning a super chic outfit featuring a white tee, which he styled with the classic combination of a blue denim jacket and a pair of matching denim pants. He also wore a pair of fashionable eyewear. Ishaan, on the other hand, was seen acing an oversized green shirt and denim pants. He too wore a chic pair of sunglasses.
Both the brothers struck a pose together, as they smiled for the picture. The setting featuring a glorious sunset on the beach, the clear water, candles, and a wooden patio elevated the picture even further. Sharing this photograph on the ‘gram, Ishaan wrote a cool birthday wish for Shahid, which read, “Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>> Love you @shahidkapoor keep conquering
Take a look:
