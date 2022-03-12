Badhaai Do to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Five LGBTQ movies to fall in love with this weekend

The weekend is almost here and while some of you might plan to watch recent releases in the theaters, many of you would want to stay home and binge-watch interesting shows with good food. Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, we have you covered. In the last few years, we have seen the Hindi film industry exploring untouched topics. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film ‘Badhaai Do’ centered around the LGBTQ topic entered the OTT platform. Just like ‘Badhaai Do’, we have listed exciting content you can watch this weekend.

Here are the five mainstream movies with the backdrop of LGBTQ romances:

Badhaai Do

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do introduces the audience to the lavender marriage. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a lesbian woman, while Rajkummar Rao portrays a gay character, however, the two decide to marry each other to hide their true selves from their families.

Available on: Netflix

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Another interesting movie with an incredible star cast is 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead who plays a gay character. He falls in love with Jitendra Kumar's homosexual character. The story revolves around the couple attempting to convince the entire family about their relationship.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Kapoor & Sons

The Shakun Batra directorial depicts a story of a dysfunctional family including Sidharth Malhotra, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fawad Khan, and Rishi Kapoor. In the film, Fawad Khan plays a homosexual character. This interesting drama can be your perfect watch this weekend.

Interesting Fact: Fawad Khan's role was reportedly rejected by five major stars - Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Shahid Kapoor.

Available on: Netflix

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a package of drama, emotion, romance, laughter, and social message. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana as an aspiring bodybuilder Manu Munjal who falls in love with Vaani Kapoor, a trans-woman and an independent Zumba trainer Maanvi Brar in leading roles.

Available on: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

One of the first movies that aimed at depicting LGBTQ romance was Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the key roles. Well, the movie’s storyline was unique, but there’s another interesting fact attached to it. The screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was written by a transwoman. Gazal Dhaliwal, born as Gunraj, penned the script in 2 years.

Available on: Netflix



