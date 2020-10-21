Badhaai Do director reveals why Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'explosive chemistry' will work magic

In a recent interview, Badhaai Do director Harshavardhan Kulkarni revealed why Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao were ultimately chosen for the role.

Makers of Badhaai Ho recently announced that they will be taking the franchise forward and the next film in the pipeline has been titled Badhaai Do. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role, the actors even shared the announcement on social media. While the first film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao was directed by Amit Sharma, the second instalment will be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Harshavardhan revealed why Bhumi and Rajkummar were ultimately chosen for the role. Speaking about their 'explosive chemistry', the director said, "Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen," and added that the film has a 'very big heart'.

Dishing out some more details about the film, Harshavardhan said that like Badhaai Ho, this film will also revolve around a social issue. "We’re also tapping a big social issue with this film. It’s too early to reveal details. All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we’re creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There’s a lot of colour and drama."

The comedy drama is set to roll in January 2021 and as per reports the film's plot revolves around Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a Delhi cop working in an all-female police station. Whereas Bhumi is reportedly set to turn into a Physical Education (PE) teacher.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

