Badhaai Do fame Chum Darang expresses her gratitude as the movie trends on top: Tell me I am not dreaming

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’, which made its theatrical release on 11th February, recently started streaming on Netflix. For the unversed, the movie has been billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. Taking the legacy forward, Badhaai Do too brings an unconventional story as it shows the journey of a lesbian woman and gay man who marry each other as a setup to appease their parents. The movie also features Chum Darang, who made Bollywood debut with this movie and was heavily praised for her performance. On Monday, Chum took to her Instagram to share the news that Badhaai Do is trending at number 1 and expressed her gratitude and excitement.

In the pictures, Chum could be seen sitting in front of a huge TV that showed the ‘Top 10’ list on Netflix India currently with Badhaai Do proudly sitting at No. 1 spot. Her happiness and excitement were quite evident in the pictures as she posed with her infectious smile. She was in a comfy and cute attire. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Tell me I am not dreaming. You all ya. We trending number 1! A BIG THANK YOU!!! #badhaaido #netflix #gratitude." Well, Chum, thank you for such a brilliant performance!

Check Chum's post:

A while back on an interview with ETimes, Chum talked about her character in Badhaai Ho. She said, Talking about her character she said, “The character that I am playing, she is such a fun girl and the tag of playing Bhumi’s love interest did not really bother me. It was a challenge to play a role like that but I had no inhibitions.”

Also Read: Badhaai Do to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Five LGBTQ movies to fall in love with this weekend