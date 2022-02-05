Badhaai Do Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Bhumi Pednekar & others glam the grand event; PICS

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are two actors who have a history of making ground-breaking and out-of-the-box films in their respective careers. While both actors have won millions of hearts with their flawless acting talents and outstanding body of work, fans are in for a delight as Rajkummar and Bhumi are poised to share the screen for the first time in Badhaai Do, one of the year's most anticipated films. On Friday, the movie had its grand screening. Apart from Bhumi and Rajkummar, Patralekhaa, Alaya F, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan were among the celebrities who were a part of the screening.

Let us tell you, the grand screening was a star-studded affair. Bhumi Pednekar looked glamorous in a bling blue top and blue boot-cut jeans. The man of the hour, Rajkummar Rao went for a boyish look in his blue varsity jacket and light coloured pants. His ladylove Patralekhaa opted for a smart outfit. Debut actress Chum Darang stunned us with her olive green slip dress. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan looked adorable. While Soha Ali Khan pulled off a red dress with black tights, Kunal went for all-black attire, complete with a bucket hat.

Take a look at the pics:

Tahira Kashyap looked adorable in a black dress that had a cute teddy print on it. Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a sleeveless check top with black jeans. Alaya F looked like the epitome of elegance in her black and white outfit.

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do which was slated to release on February 4, has got a new release date. The movie will now be releasing on February 11. “The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it’s time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11,” a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla.

