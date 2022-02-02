Badhaai Do song Atak Gaya out: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao's story in Arijit Singh's voice will win you over

A quirky film trailer that recently caught the attention of netizens is Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do. The film stars Raj and Bhumi in never-seen-before avatars. The previous song, the title track of Badhaai Do, had showcased how they both get married. Now, a new song Atak Gaya showcases how while being married, they forge a friendship with each other and acknowledge the fact that they are in love with other people. While we get to see Bhumi romancing another girl, Raj too is seen in love with another guy.

Sharing the song on her handle, Bhumi wrote, "For those who are happily stuck in love! Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s #AtakGaya song out now!" This romantic song of the season is penned by Varun Grover, composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by none other than Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe. With a blend of acoustic beats, sweet lyrics and powerful visuals, the song is a perfect treat for everyone in love. The song subtly narrates the strange wedding of Shardul & Sumi, characters played by Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar respectively as their married life move ahead.

In the trailer of the film, we saw Rajkummar as a cop while Bhumi is shown to be a PT teacher. Their families are after the two to get married without knowing their secret. They both decide to get married to each other and stay like roommates while being involved with their respective partners. However, how their life changes when they get married is the tale of Badhaai Do.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

