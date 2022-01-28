Badhaai Do Title Track: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar bring out the first 'wedding song' of the year

A film that had been the talk of the town since it was announced is Badhaai Do. A second part after the successful Badhaai Ho flick, it stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The trailer had released last week and the announcement of the release date also came out with it. Now, on Friday, the makers dropped the first song, which is the title track of the film featuring Raj and Bhumi. The fun and trippy number is perfect for you to plan a dance sequence with your family for an upcoming wedding.

Sharing the song, Bhumi wrote, "Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!" In the song, we can see Bhumi and Rajkummar dancing their hearts out with their family at the wedding function. The cute chemistry and fun moves will compel you to join the actor duo on the dance floor. It is crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Vayu.

Have a look:

In a recent chat with IANS, Bhumi expressed excitement for her upcoming film Badhaai Do and also revealed that she has other 5 releases this year. She said, "As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, I can't wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films from as many remarkably different filmmakers who have a very unique voice of their own."

Talking about the film, Badhaai Do is a quirky story of Shardul and Suman who get married to solve their own problems and deal with society. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film starring Bhumi and Raj in the lead is all set to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

