Badhaai Do Trailer: Netizens hail Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer; Pin high hopes for the comedy drama

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are two actors who are known for giving some path-breaking and out of the box movies in their careers so far. And while both the actors have managed to win millions of hearts with their impeccable acting skills and impressive line of work, fans are set for a treat as Rajkummar and Bhumi are set to share the screen for the first time in Badhaai Do which has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

And while fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers of Badhaai Do have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie and it has got the town buzzing. While the trailer has opened to good reviews, the social media is abuzz with tweets praising the trailer. A Twitter user took to social media and wrote, “Just watched the trailer for Badhai Do. Maza aa Gaya. Witty, smartly positioned and killer cast. #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoTrailer . Let’s hope theatres in Delhi open up for us to watch it”. Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “#BadhaaiDo looks entertaining at its surface!! Hope the talent of #RajkummarRao & #BhumiPednekar are utilised to surprise with a deeper core too”.

Take a look at tweets about Badhaai Do:

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do which was slated to release on February 4, has got a new release date. The movie will now be releasing on February 11. “The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it’s time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11,” a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's comedy challenges societal norms with a dose of laughter