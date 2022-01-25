Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's comedy challenges societal norms with a dose of laughter.

Bringing its second film as part of the Badhaai Ho franchise, Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do is all set to tickle our funny bone. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, the film's trailer dropped today. Taking a leaf from the original, Badhaai Do is also a social comedy and family drama. In the film, we will see Rajkummar in the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi will be taking on the role of a PT teacher.

Announcing the trailer release, Bhumi and Rajkummar wrote, "It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever. Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume #BadhaaiDo."

Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates, is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we get a glimpse of in the trailer.

Check out the Badhaai Do Trailer:

Badhaai Do also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Monday that Badhaai Do will be skipping the OTT route and heading for a theatrical release. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do will be hitting theatres on 11 February.

"The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it’s time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11," a source told Pinkvilla.

The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan which will be releasing on Amazonn Prime Video on the same day.

