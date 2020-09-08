Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke; Admitted to the ICU

Surekha Sikri, who was last seen in Badhaai Ho, was rushed to a hospital after she suffered a brain stroke today

Surekha Sikri, the actress who is known for her performance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, has made the headlines after she suffered a brain stroke lately. According to media reports, the veteran actress had a stroke on Tuesday following which she was rushed to Criticare Hospital. Her nurse, while speaking to Navbharat Times stated that Surekha couldn’t be admitted to a bigger hospital as the actress is facing financial constraints. "I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money," the nurse was quoted saying.

According to media reports, Surekha has been admitted in the ICU. His secretary Vivek Sidhwani told PTI, “Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon.”

To note, Surekha had earlier expressed her concern over the government’s decision of not allowing senior artists to resume work owing to COVID 19 outbreak in the country. The actress had stated, “I met with a stroke sometime back and was partially paralysed. My medical expenses amount to Rs 2 lakh per month. Of late, I am not able to pay those bills. My constitutional right to look after my health has been violated. And mind you, I am getting sufficient work. But pray, how can I give out dates to the TV producers when I will not reach the shoot because I am debarred from shooting? It is a rotten rule, a very unfair rule because it violates my right to work to the best of my ability and earn a living for my family.”

While Surekha has been facing a financial crisis, her Badhaai ho co-star Gajraj Rao and director Amit Rao have come to her rescue and have been extending financial help. “Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji's secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we'll extend all help we can, to her,” Gajraj was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, this is the second time Surekha has suffered a brain stroke. Earlier, she suffered a stroke in 2018 soon after the release of Badhaai Ho

