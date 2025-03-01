Badhaai Ho's Neena Gupta says she doesn't feel like grandmother; asks Masaba Gupta's daughter to not call her naani but THIS

Neena Gupta, a renowned actress in Indian cinema who has worked for decades, revealed that her relationship with her granddaughter Matara is extremely special and modern. She went on to explain that she does not really feel like a grandmother and has, therefore, instructed Masaba Gupta’s daughter to address her as Neena instead of naani.

Neena Gupta’s daughter, a renowned fashion designer, gave birth to her baby girl, Matara, in October 2024, and the actress couldn’t be happier. However, in an interview with ANI, she explained that she doesn't identify with the typical grandmother role, "I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but, call me Neena."

Her decision to prefer being called by her first name rather than the traditional naani shows Neena's modern approach to her family relationships. She added that she doesn’t want to feel old and prefers to enjoy the experience of being with her granddaughter without being stuck in certain roles assigned to grandparents.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on January 27, 2023. A year later, in April 2024, they shared the wonderful news of their baby girl’s arrival through an Instagram post. Neena’s strong connection with Matara seems filled with love and understanding.

Advertisement

In addition to her personal life, the Panchayat actress has also left a mark in her professional life. In her upcoming film, Hindi Vindi, she will play a grandmother. In this movie, Gupta portrays a music teacher in India, and the story focuses on her relationship with her grandson, played by Archies actor Mihir Ahuja. The film explores deep emotional topics and shows how music can help bring people of different ages closer together.

In her personal and professional life, Neena Gupta continues to break barriers and live on her terms, proving that age and traditional roles don’t define how we experience life or relationships.