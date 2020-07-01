  1. Home
  2. entertainment

'Badhai Ho' maker Amit Sharma opens up about how Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' was an overrated film

"Badhai Ho" director Amit Sharma says the Salman Khan-starrer "Tubelight" is an overrated film, and feels he would have done a better job directing it.
2172 reads Mumbai
'Badhai Ho' maker Amit Sharma opens up about how Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' was an overrated film'Badhai Ho' maker Amit Sharma opens up about how Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' was an overrated film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sharma opened up when he was asked to name a recent overrated film that he has watched.

Asked about a recent film he would have done a better job directing it, he again mentioned "Tubelight".

After blockbusters like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tubelight" was Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is based on the 2015 film, "Little Boy", and reimagined against the backdrop of the India-China war of 1962.

On being asked about the one rumour about his "Badhai Ho" lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana that he would like to spread, Sharma said: "It would be that he is the wittiest, and has a mindblowing sense of humour. He has got a plethora of jokes that are amazing."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Enjoyed Every Bit Of #BadhaaiHo

A post shared by Amit Sharma (@iamitrsharma) on

Talking about his popular "Badhai Ho", Sharma said: "The one thing I knew about the movie was that it was a beautiful script and I have to do justice to this."

"My background is advertising and because of this, I keep looking for ideas. I never really thought that a certain thing wouldn't work because 'Badhai Ho' had a lot of big ideas," he said on the show, "Starry Nights Gen Y".

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma backs writers for withdrawing names from Filmfare 2019 nominations

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement