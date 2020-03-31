Badhash REACTS to Genda Phool copyright issue; Says ‘We had done our due diligence before releasing the song’

Badshah’s recent single Genda Phool features Jacqueline Fernandez as a Bengali woman and has been making the headlines ever since it was released.

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s recent track Genda Phool has been making the news ever since it was dropped online last week. While the song is the new chartbuster of the town, it has also landed into a fresh controversy after the makers of Genda Phool was accused of plagiarism. To note, Badshah’s song had borrowed its lyrics form Bengali folk song "Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul.....lal genda phool". According to media reports, Badhshah and the makers of Genda Phool had not credited Ratan Kahar who had originally written Bengali folk song.

However, Badhshah has now reacted to the controversy and claimed that he and his team had done their due diligence before releasing the song. In a post shared on social media, the renowned singer stated, “Nowhere on any copyright societies or any of the previous reprises/versions of the song was Mr Ratan Kahar credited as lyricist. He further explained that while ‘Boro loker Beti Lo’ has been referred to as a traditional/folk song, traditional songs are open for recreations globally. Badshah also asserted that he has tried to retain authenticity in the song.

He also emphasised that after receiving the information from the Bengali community, Badshah has been making an attempt to reach out and connect with the original singer to do justice to the situation. “The lockdown situation has not been very helpful, it has been difficult to get through to the village that Shri Kahar is in and I am still trying. I urge and request any of the representatives who have been speaking on his behalf, to help me connect with him so I can do whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right,” Badshah added.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time when Badshah has landed into a copyright controversy for his song. Earlier, he was slammed by Dr Zeus for plagiarizing his song Don’t Be Shy for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. Later, Badshah had also tendered an apology on social media.

Credits :Twitter

