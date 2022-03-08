Badla turns 3: 5 reasons why Amrita Singh’s character in the film deserves your attention

Mystery thriller Badla starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan has completed three years. The film was appreciated for the suspense, which it managed to maintain till the last. Well, the last scene left everyone in shock. Amitabh Bachchan revealing his identity left Taapsee in complete surprise, was the film's masterstroke. However, apart from the lead actors, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, and Manav Kaul were also seen in the film in pivotal roles. To note, Badla is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Today, we will be talking about Amrita Singh's character Rani Kaur in the film. She deserves attention as she was the one who planned to catch Taapsee. In the film, Taapsee, by mistake, kills a young boy Sunny who is the son of Rani Kaur (Amrita Singh), and later on, tries to escape from the crime by lying. But Rani was not ready to accept it and planned to put her behind bars. Her performance won everyone’s heart. On the third anniversary of the film, let’s see why her character deserves attention.

Amrita Singh steals the thunder:

Portraying the role of a grieving mother who wants justice for her son’s murder, the veteran actress strongly shows how mind games are played. She planned everything so that Taapsee is caught and she is successful.

Mahabharat strategy:

In some scenes, it seemed that she took the help of Mahabharat in taking the truth out of Taapsee or let's say, in other words, make her accept what she did.

Revenge Game:

Amrita was one of the prominent characters in the film. It was she who did everything and yet managed to came out clean.

Change in the role:

Amrita had a meaty role in the film. Her switch from a loving mother to a woman ready to take revenge for her son's death is surely unmissable.

Performance:

Amrita Singh was outstanding in the film. Her performance was at par with the other two. A touch of humour kept the balance and suited the situation.

The film is helmed by Sujoy Gosh and was released on March 8, 2019.

