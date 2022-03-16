Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Go Pagal: LATEST Holi playlist to adorn your colourful day with melodious music

Holi is here and we absolutely can't keep our excitement. Just between you and us, Holi is one of our favourite festivals. So are you ready with your gulaal, gujias, the clothes and the will to absolutely ruin your best friend's face with colour? Because we sure are! Hmm, but are you forgetting something? Perhaps, the 'Holi playlist'? Of course, we love the evergreen 'Balam Pichkari' and 'Rang Barsein' but after all, it's 2022 and we need some new flavour.

Don't worry, we got your back! Here is an updated Holi playlist for you, some songs that will make the classic Bollywood Holi playlist even more fun and groovy. Holi 2022 is sure going to be lit with these songs! Just a little reminder: Go easy on the water - we don't need to waste our most precious resource to have fun! Instead, these songs will be enough entertainment. So what are you waiting for? From Badrinath Ki Dulhania's title track to Shankar Ehsaan Loy's Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa, here are some amazing songs that you will definitely love this Holi 2022.

1) Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

2) Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2

3) Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa from Mere Pyare Prime Minister

4) Jai Jai Shivshankar from WAR

5) Holi Mein Rangeele