Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's new PICS reignite dating rumors; here's how it started

Indian rapper and singer Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir showcased their new friendship through social media. The rapper was in Dubai recently where he met Hania and their shenanigans have been shared by the actress on her Instagram. Soon after sharing the pictures, social media started speculating that the duo is dating.

Badshah and Hania Aamir's new pictures spark dating rumors

Taking to her Instagram, Hania Aamir shared a bunch of photos with Badshah on December 1. The actress wrote, "Kids went shopping."

In the pictures, Hania can be seen in a grey crop top whereas Badshah wore an oversized green jumper. The pair sat down for some beverages while Hania was asking someone how to drink the beverage.

Reacting to it, the rapper wrote, "Zaya." To which Hania responded, "circus."

Take a look:

Speaking about their friendship, it started when Aamir shared a clip of herself trying to pronounce french words in January this year. The Indian rapper had left a comment on her post "por favor?" to which Aamir had responded "thora spanish bhi?"

Later, the rapper did an Instagram live where a fan asked him about his friendship with Aamir. Badshah responded with praises for the actress while gushing about how she is a "mood uplifter." He also said, “Yes I follow her she’s a very funny person. My mood uplifts every time I see her posts, and I think its also just her personality. I think she’s a very bright human being.”

Hania later shared the clip on her Instagram stories where she also praised Badshah and said, “Aap bhi bohat mast ho @badboyshah."

More about Hania Aamir and Badshah's friendship

Earlier in November 2023, Hania Aamir also wished Badshah on his birthday by sharing a selfie on her Instagram story. She captioned the Instagram story as, “Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town.” Reposting the story, he wrote, “Thank you, you extremely talented human being.”

The duo was also spotted in Dubai Mall of Emirates earlier in November.

