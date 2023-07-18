Badshah finally breaks silence on RIFT with ‘self-centered’ Honey Singh; Says ‘he made us sign blank papers’

Rapper ‘Bad Boy Badshah’ has quite a few hits under his belt. Recently, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Badshah shed light on the formation of 'Mafia Mundeer' and the ultimate fallout with his former collaborator, rapper and singer Honey Singh. Reflecting on their journey, Badshah shared insights into the dynamics of the group and the challenges the duo has faced. He also addressed the alleged mistreatment and struggles he experienced during their time together.

The rift and fallout between Badshah and Honey Singh

In 2009, a rift developed between Badshah and Honey Singh, leading to the dissolution of their collaboration. Badshah recalls feeling fearful and having made attempts to contact Honey Singh, only to be met with avoidance. He further revealed that the songs they created together during that period were never released, as Honey Singh was focused on advancing his solo career. Badshah emphasized the challenges he faced during this phase, with his parents growing increasingly concerned about his future. He expressed his disappointment, stating that despite being referred to as brothers, Honey Singh failed to recognize and appreciate the struggles that they faced together.



Addressing struggles and alleged mistreatment

Expressing his frustration, Badshah also voiced his disappointment in Honey Singh's alleged self-centeredness and failure to acknowledge their collective struggles. He reveals that he and his fellow artists signed blank contracts and were left in a lurch. Badshah implored Honey Singh to consider and acknowledge the sacrifices the duo made for their careers.

The formation of 'Mafia Mundeer'

'Mafia Mundeer' was initially conceived as a collective of like-minded individuals, primarily by Badshah and Honey Singh. It aimed at bringing together like-minded artists. However, despite their collaboration, Badshah reveals that they had limited interaction and never actually met during their time collaborating 'Mafia Mundeer.'

Badshah’s departure from 'Mafia Mundeer'

In 2011, Badshah's collaboration with Honey Singh on the track 'Get Up Jawani' marked their first released song together. However, as time went on, the strain within 'Mafia Mundeer' continued to grow. Eventually, one by one, members such as Ikka, Raftaar, and finally, Badshah, chose to part ways with the group. Badshah's departure from 'Mafia Mundeer' occurred in 2011.

'Mafia Mundeer' Legacy

The legacy of 'Mafia Mundeer' lies in its brief existence as a collective of talented artists. Honey Singh initially formed the group after noticing Badshah's rising popularity with his track ‘Soda Whiskey.’ Over time, Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu also joined, solidifying the group. However, the departures of Ikka, Raftaar, and Badshah eventually led to the dissolution of 'Mafia Mundeer.'

