Badshah is 'heartbroken and bummed' after his concert in Dallas gets stopped midway; issues apology to fans

Bollywood rapper Badshah, who is best known for songs like Tareefan, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, DJ Wale Babu, and Kar Gayi Chull, was in Texas, United States, to perform at a concert there.

However, Badshah's concert organised in Dallas stopped midway, and fans who bought tickets to his show were disappointed after the abrupt halt. The rapper-singer has now issued an apology to fans.

Badshah posts a long note about his Dallas concert

On June 15, Badshah took to Instagram to share a lengthy note while explaining the situation that led his concert to be stopped midway. Addressing it to Dallas, the rapper-singer expressed that he was quite "heartbroken" and "bummed" about it.

"I was looking forward to performing in your city, but due to a discrepancy between local promoters and the production company, I was forced to cut short the set and stop the show midway," an excerpt from his post reads.

"This isn’t fair to the fans who spend their hard-earned money to purchase that ticket, and it isn’t fair to the whole crew who pours their heart into putting on these tours," he added.

Badshah apologizes to the Dallas audience

Badshah issued an apology to his fans who bought the tickets for his concert, adding that it happened due to a "lack of management from the promoter's end".

Badshah promised the Dallas audience that he would return soon. "...And it is going to be bigger, better, and bolder," the rapper wrote.

The Tareefan singer concluded his note while thanking his fans for their support.

Check out his post here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to his post:

Many netizens reacted to Badshah's post. An Instagram user wrote, "Chalo, mitti pao, Aiiit next." Another commented, "I want to come on your show love rap heart read."

"PLEASE DONT STRESS IT UP ON YOU! YOU ARE THE KING AND GAVE US YOUR ABSOLUTE BEST FOR THE TIME YOU HAD!" reads a comment.

"Much love and respect to u man, u performed despite being forced not to do so... Love from the bottom of heart #DallasWantBadshah back again," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Badshah recently worked in Ishq Vishk Rebound. He has crooned Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, the track for the upcoming film, along with Udit Narayan and Nikhita Gandhi.

